Man hit, killed on Hawkinsville Road Saturday night

By
Tucker Sargent
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A pedestrian was hit and killed in the 5500 block of Hawkinsville Road (just south of Houston Road) in Macon Saturday night.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release said it happened just before 10:30.

A female driver told deputies she suddenly saw a man, identified as 50-year-old Richard Lee Vanlandingham, walking in her lane as she was traveling south and that she was unable to avoid hitting him.

Vanlandingham was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 if you have additional information.

