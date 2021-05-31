Warm and sunny Tuesday

We will be staying warm and dry for at least another day here in Middle Georgia, before rain starts to move back in for later this week.

Highs Tuesday will warm to the mid and upper 80’s under mostly sunny skies.



By Wednesday we will be impacted by both the southeasterly breeze and an incoming low pressure system (that is currently in Texas).

The southeasterly winds will help to bring in more humidity and a small chance of an isolated shower from the coast.

The low pressure from Texas will bring a warm front (which will also increase humidity later this week), and will set us up for a pretty unsettled back end of the week.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue to hang around starting Thursday and likely continuing through the start of next week.

Storms are expected to generally stay below severe limits, but a few isolated strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out.



Temperatures through the week will be hovering around normal for this time of year, and will mostly be dependent on where we see showers and thunderstorms.