Macon funeral home hosts Memorial Day event

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Sardis-Heard Funerals and Cremation Center held a Memorial Day ceremony Monday to remember the lives of local veterans who’ve paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Jeramie Frasure, a retired Marine, says he take this day each year to remember his late friends.
“I lost so many good friends and I don’t want people to forget about their memory,” Frasure said.
The event included a wreath laying ceremony, music and a moment of silence. Five wreaths were laid as symbols of five major wars.
Stories shared brought smiles to those in attendance.
Robert Nicholson, the CFO of the funeral home, asked people in attendance to thank servive men and women when they get a chance.
Nicholson wants to remind people that we wouldn’t have freedom without the men and women who served.