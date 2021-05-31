UPDATE (Monday, May 31 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, May 31, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 5/31/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 896,081 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, May 31, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1926 10376.6 67 184
Atkinson 794 9531.81 20 120
Bacon 1290 11311.82 29 90
Baker 163 5231.07 9 34
Baldwin 3873 8717.48 117 327
Banks 1660 8307.48 38 200
Barrow 8905 10308.74 136 622
Bartow 11350 10246.36 216 840
Ben Hill 1506 9047.76 61 157
Berrien 1073 5566.51 33 73
Bibb 13457 8844.56 414 1793
Bleckley 806 6278.24 34 49
Brantley 956 4978.65 35 84
Brooks 956 6078.72 36 90
Bryan 2793 7136.47 38 184
Bulloch 5294 6661.88 64 228
Burke 1804 8074.48 40 158
Butts 2358 9366.81 81 131
Calhoun 454 7186.96 15 75
Camden 3261 6047.4 31 140
Candler 776 7160.65 38 62
Carroll 7485 6231.32 132 317
Catoosa 5832 8480.32 65 259
Charlton 1243 9380.42 27 66
Chatham 20509 7019.4 431 1655
Chattahoochee 3618 33658.95 13 32
Chattooga 2256 9109.26 65 185
Cherokee 22688 8509.58 313 1346
Clarke 12893 9934.58 139 501
Clay 185 6479.86 3 10
Clayton 24344 7985.88 477 1422
Clinch 740 11117.79 25 69
Cobb 61678 7801.54 990 3292
Coffee 4249 9871.75 140 657
Colquitt 3588 7904.3 83 255
Columbia 11169 7040.87 165 484
Cook 1167 6692.67 39 107
Coweta 8826 5806.54 209 383
Crawford 520 4252.54 18 71
Crisp 1454 6523.4 58 168
Dade 1248 7721.82 13 62
Dawson 2763 10225.38 45 249
Decatur 2160 8206.06 55 149
DeKalb 58760 7408.4 965 4763
Dodge 1090 5347.07 57 109
Dooly 805 6007.46 32 92
Dougherty 5638 6271.06 283 1055
Douglas 12233 8053.01 182 886
Early 1029 10141.93 43 75
Echols 361 9095.49 4 13
Effingham 3863 6033.49 66 256
Elbert 1532 8086.57 59 130
Emanuel 1757 7752.38 55 129
Evans 773 7233.09 17 75
Fannin 2145 8149.7 62 183
Fayette 6783 5770.61 158 271
Floyd 10064 10072.46 193 889
Forsyth 18178 7199.01 191 986
Franklin 2369 10154.74 43 156
Fulton 83450 7592.02 1317 5245
Gilmer 2514 8002.04 75 225
Glascock 146 4826.45 7 20
Glynn 6803 7906.14 159 462
Gordon 6534 11256.01 106 337
Grady 1593 6491.44 49 187
Greene 1513 8083.56 54 140
Gwinnett 87512 9011.22 1105 5559
Habersham 4674 10205.24 152 482
Hall 25301 12261.27 458 2430
Hancock 842 10277.07 64 109
Haralson 1720 5598.59 35 79
Harris 2238 6447.34 59 161
Hart 1718 6580.61 37 120
Heard 652 5270.82 17 48
Henry 19602 8172.06 303 625
Houston 10179 6481.83 203 805
Irwin 691 7325.35 18 81
Jackson 8591 11500.67 135 515
Jasper 686 4831.33 19 61
Jeff Davis 1305 8615 35 93
Jefferson 1590 10383.33 60 158
Jenkins 729 8500.47 39 83
Johnson 793 8208.26 43 97
Jones 1597 5585.67 52 167
Lamar 1365 7055.36 46 125
Lanier 509 4917.4 9 28
Laurens 3744 7916.1 146 358
Lee 1610 5371.86 50 187
Liberty 3587 5794.46 62 228
Lincoln 524 6449.23 25 54
Long 689 3459.7 12 51
Lowndes 7920 6718.81 145 391
Lumpkin 2844 8413.7 66 295
Macon 626 4819.83 29 84
Madison 2776 9199.06 45 161
Marion 406 4895.7 19 41
McDuffie 1710 7917.77 42 163
McIntosh 701 4812.25 14 57
Meriwether 1559 7416.75 76 155
Miller 685 11884.11 9 41
Mitchell 1549 7023.03 74 233
Monroe 1902 6859.74 87 198
Montgomery 731 7924.98 19 42
Morgan 1207 6306.82 24 93
Murray 4238 10526.32 83 264
Muscogee 14710 7676.41 418 1213
Newton 7650 6808.84 232 673
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23951 0 481 1285
Oconee 3082 7384.34 66 131
Oglethorpe 1214 7965.88 29 77
Paulding 10968 6356.71 170 436
Peach 1892 6911.42 53 229
Pickens 2578 7688.64 63 218
Pierce 1282 6559.22 44 145
Pike 1088 5768.82 27 75
Polk 3971 9132.51 83 379
Pulaski 613 5627.47 33 57
Putnam 1811 8275.07 56 165
Quitman 82 3574.54 2 11
Rabun 1569 9237.02 41 152
Randolph 474 7018.06 33 83
Richmond 20313 10044.01 423 1382
Rockdale 6175 6502.74 154 899
Schley 211 4000 4 21
Screven 822 5913.67 21 72
Seminole 749 9201.47 18 68
Spalding 4182 6051.22 161 453
Stephens 3007 11421.3 78 257
Stewart 817 13330.07 25 127
Sumter 1833 6234.91 95 268
Talbot 401 6511.85 18 42
Taliaferro 102 6250 3 9
Tattnall 1864 7335.41 46 119
Taylor 515 6471.48 22 73
Telfair 729 4659.93 45 71
Terrell 578 6826.5 47 115
Thomas 3637 8185.73 114 361
Tift 3464 8483.96 98 417
Toombs 2967 10995.81 101 197
Towns 1122 9323.58 44 132
Treutlen 635 9298.58 26 54
Troup 6026 8557.96 191 523
Turner 611 7565.63 34 87
Twiggs 512 6331.93 39 104
Union 2077 8198.14 70 217
Unknown 2335 0 7 38
Upson 1836 6987.1 111 179
Walker 6682 9599.2 80 294
Walton 8153 8509.19 239 512
Ware 3060 8534.85 151 354
Warren 388 7447.22 17 50
Washington 1641 8082.95 62 117
Wayne 2776 9261.36 80 276
Webster 107 4196.08 4 15
Wheeler 462 5841.45 21 35
White 3006 9465.33 67 294
Whitfield 14956 14288.44 230 775
Wilcox 478 5438 30 74
Wilkes 676 6750.55 23 75
Wilkinson 735 8240.83 27 122
Worth 1201 5962.67 61 177
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 9,312,104 (8,781,320 reported molecular tests; 530,784 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 896,081 (10.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 63,770 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 18,068 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health's Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, May 31, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Tucker Sargent
