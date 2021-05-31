Investigators locate missing woman’s car in Sandersville

Washington County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for 46-year-old Tina Prince.

By
Shelby Coates
SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is spending the Memorial Day holiday trying to locate a missing woman.

They are searching for 46-year-old Tina Prince. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, she was last seen at Pueblo’s Restaurant in Sandersville around 8:00 Friday night.

Investigators have located her 2018 Kia Forte in Sandersville. However investigators believe she could have visited the Macon area too.

Prince is 5’5″ tall and 130 pounds with auburn hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information please contact Investigator Trey Burgamy with the Sheriff’s Office at 478-553-0911.

 

 

Shelby Coates
