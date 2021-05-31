Macon-Bibb announces June 1-5 pool schedule

Tucker Sargent
Photo: Macon-Bibb

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three of Macon-Bibb’s six public pools will be open Tuesday-Saturday, June 1-5.

A county news release sent Monday afternoon said the pools at Delores A. Brooks Recreation Center (3326 Ocmulgee East Boulevard), Frank Johnson Community Center (2227 Mercer University Drive) and South Bibb Recreation Center (7035 Houston Road) will be open at the following times:

South Bibb Recreation Center
Tuesday – Friday: 1:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Delores A. Brooks & Frank Johnson Recreation Centers
Tuesday – Thursday: 1:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Thursday: CLOSED for lifeguard training
Friday: 1:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The release said a schedule for next week will be released later as more lifeguards finish their training.

Pools at Bloomfield Recreation Center and Memorial Park Recreation Center are closed due to the ongoing lifeguard shortage. The pool at Booker T. Washington Community Center is closed as it undergoes renovation and should be open in a few weeks.

If you or someone you know is interested in applying to become a lifeguard, visit maconbibb.us and click on the employment tab.

