Sunny and dry Memorial Day

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Temperatures will run slightly below average today as we enter the final day of May.
TODAY.
Sunshine, comfortable temperatures, and low humidity will combine to make for a marvelous Monday forecast in Middle Georgia. High temperatures will top out in the middle and upper 80’s this afternoon. Another cool night is in store with overnight lows falling back into the middle 50’s.
TOMORROW.
We will stay dry tomorrow as many people return to work after the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Sunshine is back as well as temperatures climb into the upper 80’s.
WEEK AHEAD.
A few showers are possible Wednesday, but rain chances will begin to increase significantly by Thursday. A wet and stormy pattern will set up across the southeast by the end of the week that will allow for rain chances through the weekend. Temperatures will remain at or below average in the upper 80’s.
Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).