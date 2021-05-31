Twiggs County weekend drowning victim identified

The drowning call came in around 2:30 Sunday afternoon in an area off Highway 96.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
81

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Search and rescue crews recover the body of a man swimming across the Ocmulgee River in Twiggs County.

Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Mitchum says the drowning call came in around 2:30 Sunday afternoon in an area off Highway 96, between the West Lake Boat Landing and the Knowles Boat Landing.

Sheriff Mitchum says 21-year-old Nathan Lee Senter, of Douglasville, and another man went under water as they tried to swim across the river. Mitchum says a boater in the area was able to rescue one of the men. Search crews used sonar detection and divers to recover Senter’s body about 6:30 Sunday night.

Houston County and the Department of Natural Resources assisted in the search and recovery efforts.

Previous articleSunny and dry Memorial Day
Next articleInvestigators locate missing woman’s car in Sandersville
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.