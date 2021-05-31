Twiggs County weekend drowning victim identified

The drowning call came in around 2:30 Sunday afternoon in an area off Highway 96.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Search and rescue crews recover the body of a man swimming across the Ocmulgee River in Twiggs County.

Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Mitchum says the drowning call came in around 2:30 Sunday afternoon in an area off Highway 96, between the West Lake Boat Landing and the Knowles Boat Landing.

Sheriff Mitchum says 21-year-old Nathan Lee Senter, of Douglasville, and another man went under water as they tried to swim across the river. Mitchum says a boater in the area was able to rescue one of the men. Search crews used sonar detection and divers to recover Senter’s body about 6:30 Sunday night.

Houston County and the Department of Natural Resources assisted in the search and recovery efforts.