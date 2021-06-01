2021 hurricane season officially begins

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- After a record-breaking 2020 hurricane season, forecasters are predicting another busy season ahead.
A total of 14 named storms is considered average, based on a 30-year average. Parameters used to forecast a hurricane season are looking favorable for a sixth consecutive above-normal season. Of the 13-20 named storms in NOAA’s outlook, 6-10 are expected to become hurricanes with 3-5 of those being major hurricanes, category 3 or stronger.
While Middle Georgia will not bear the brunt of storm damage as some coastal regions will, it is never too early to prepare. Updating your at-home hurricane preparedness kit is always a good idea when the calendar flips to June.
Make sure your kit has non-perishable food items as well as bottled water. Medicine, flashlights, batteries, and important documents should be sealed away in a closed container.
Tropical Storm Ana is already off the board, forming near Bermuda last month. Next up is Bill. The hurricane season runs through November 30th.
