2021 hurricane season officially begins

By
Dalton Mullinax
-
0
9

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- After a record-breaking 2020 hurricane season, forecasters are predicting another busy season ahead.

A total of 14 named storms is considered average, based on a 30-year average. Parameters used to forecast a hurricane season are looking favorable for a sixth consecutive above-normal season. Of the 13-20 named storms in NOAA’s outlook, 6-10 are expected to become hurricanes with 3-5 of those being major hurricanes, category 3 or stronger.

While Middle Georgia will not bear the brunt of storm damage as some coastal regions will, it is never too early to prepare. Updating your at-home hurricane preparedness kit is always a good idea when the calendar flips to June.

Make sure your kit has non-perishable food items as well as bottled water. Medicine, flashlights, batteries, and important documents should be sealed away in a closed container.

Tropical Storm Ana is already off the board, forming near Bermuda last month. Next up is Bill. The hurricane season runs through November 30th.

mm
Dalton Mullinax
Dalton was born and raised in Canton, Georgia, a small town about an hour north of Atlanta. He attended the University of Georgia, and was an active member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) before graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences as well as a B.S. in Geography in the spring of 2018. Dalton began his broadcast career in Atlanta, Georgia as a weather producer, and is now sharing his talents with us as a member of the 41 First Alert Storm Team. When he's not tracking storms, Dalton enjoys reading books, spending time with his family, and playing with his dog: Murphy. He also loves NASCAR and sports, and enjoys cheering on his favorite teams: The Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.