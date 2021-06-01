Fantastic weather for first day of June

By
Dalton Mullinax
-
0
8

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Near normal temperatures continue with sunshine this afternoon

TODAY.

Temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 80’s on the first day of June as we deal with a mostly sunny sky. High pressure to our northeast will keep our weather relatively quiet as we head through the afternoon and evening hours. Tonight, as high pressure moves away, clouds will hang around. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s by daybreak tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW.

We will be closer to 90° tomorrow afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower or two is possible, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures tomorrow night will be much more seasonable in the middle 60’s.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Our rain chances will begin to increase on Thursday. Isolated to scattered rain chances are forecast through early next week. Saturday looks to be the wettest day right now, but no single day appears to be a washout. Have the umbrella handy!

Dalton was born and raised in Canton, Georgia, a small town about an hour north of Atlanta. He attended the University of Georgia, and was an active member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) before graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences as well as a B.S. in Geography in the spring of 2018. Dalton began his broadcast career in Atlanta, Georgia as a weather producer, and is now sharing his talents with us as a member of the 41 First Alert Storm Team. When he's not tracking storms, Dalton enjoys reading books, spending time with his family, and playing with his dog: Murphy. He also loves NASCAR and sports, and enjoys cheering on his favorite teams: The Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.