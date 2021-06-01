Fantastic weather for first day of June

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Near normal temperatures continue with sunshine this afternoon

TODAY.

Temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 80’s on the first day of June as we deal with a mostly sunny sky. High pressure to our northeast will keep our weather relatively quiet as we head through the afternoon and evening hours. Tonight, as high pressure moves away, clouds will hang around. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s by daybreak tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW.

We will be closer to 90° tomorrow afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower or two is possible, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures tomorrow night will be much more seasonable in the middle 60’s.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Our rain chances will begin to increase on Thursday. Isolated to scattered rain chances are forecast through early next week. Saturday looks to be the wettest day right now, but no single day appears to be a washout. Have the umbrella handy!

