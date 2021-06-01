Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores May 24-28

Restaurant Report Card: May 24-28
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 24 and Friday, May 28, 2021.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Duke’s Dawg House
162 SINCLAIR MARINA RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2021
Private Parties Only (Food Service)
215 PINE CONE RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2021
That Way Wings
335 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2021
Milly Smoke Cafe (Food Service)
2485 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2021
Wendy’s
2341 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2021
Legends Seafood & Grill
3021 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2021
Lake Sinclair Shaved Ice
3069 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2021
Buffalo Wild Wings
2472 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021
McAlister’s Deli
114 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021
The Crazy Chic
620 N JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021
Blackbird Coffee
114 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2021
Fellowship Home at Meriwether (Food Service)
10 MERIWETHER PLACE MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2021
Octagon Extreme Cafe
2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A8 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2021
Navicent Health Baldwin
821 N COBB ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2021
Burger King
2478 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2021
Panda Express
2407 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2021
Bibb County:
Barnes & Noble (Food Service)
5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2021\
Central State Prison – 1 (Food Service)
4600 FULTON MILL RD MACON, GA 31208
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2021
Central State Prison – 2 (Food Service)
4600 FULTON MILL RD MACON, GA 31208
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2021
Chili’s Bar & Grill
5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2021
Dab’s Cafe
1000 TERMINAL DR MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021
McAlister’s Deli
6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021
American Legion Post 3 (Food Service)
5530 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021
Captain D’s
2460 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021
The Fish House II
3467 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021
Sandy Beach Water Park (Food Service)
6880 MOSELEY DIXON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021
Sharks Fish & Chicken Chicago Style
1413 ROCKY CREEK RD A & B MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021
Lifespring (Food Service)
5113 COLLEGE CROSSING DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2021
Waffle House
1330 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2021
Margarita’s @ Mercer Village
1602 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2021
Dodge County:
Mei’s Japanese Express
321 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021
Houston County:
Sonic Drive-In
805 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2021
Big Picture Burgers
1114 HWY 96 STE D-2 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2021
Home 2 Suites (Food Service)
205 WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2021
We Care Heating & Air – Snow Cone Team – Mobile
924 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2021
We Care Heating & Air – Snow Cone Team – Base of Operation
924 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2021
La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
4080 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2021
Taco Bell
715 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2021
Wingate by Wyndham (Food Service)
4031 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2021
Cuban Island Cafe
402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2021
Hazards on the Green
901 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2021
Fly By Snobiz
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 350 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2021
Southern Pines (Food Service)
801 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2021
Tacos y Mariscos Ofelia
700 FEAGAN MILL RD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97 (improved score from two days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2021
Checkers Drive-In
120 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021
Phoenix Pointe BHS (Food Service)
940 HWY 96 BLDG C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021
Teriyaki Japan
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 830 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021
Auntie Anne’s
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 850 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021
Meakan Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi
1992 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021
Tacos El Jefe
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 820 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021
Perry Senior Center (Food Service)
1060 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2021
Sonic Drive-In
805 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Inspection Score: 79 (improved score three days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 05-25-2021
Sonny’s Real Pit BBQ
1001 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2021
Happy China
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2021
Lieu’s On The Go
210 CHILTON PL BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2021
Tacos y Mariscos Ofelia
700 FEAGAN MILL RD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Inspection Score: 51 (improved score two days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 05-25-2021
Best Western Bradbury Inn & Suites (Food Service)
205 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2021
Anderson’s Bakery & Catering
104 HEARD RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2021
Kimberly’s Food and Fashion
1320 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2021
Zen Japanese Steak & Sushi Bar
4086 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2021
Cuban Island Cafe
402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Inspection Score: 78 (improved score three days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 05-24-2021
Chipotle Mexican Grill
133 MARGIE DR STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2021
Margaritas Mexican Grill
766 HWY 96 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2021
Howard Johnson (Food Service)
100 MARKET PLACE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2021
Icee – 3
MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2021
Mrs. Polly’s Motivational BBQ C.A.B. – Base of Operation
1485 LEVERETTE RD STE 1208 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2021
Mrs. Polly’s Motivational BBQ C.A.B. – Mobile
1485 LEVERETTE RD STE 1208 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2021
Jasper County:
Turtle Cove Clubhouse Restaurant
222 CLUBHOUSE DR MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2021
Robby and Cindy’s Cafe
22535 N MAIN ST SHADY DALE, GA 31085
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021
Subway
1486 WEST WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2021
Backwoods Nutrition (Food Service)
113 S WARREN ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2021
Johnson County:
Washington County Head Start – Johnson County Center (Food Service)
80 OGLETHORPE ST WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021
Macon County:
Macon County Middle and High School (Food Service)
611 CARL PEASTER HWY. MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2021
Macon County Elementary School (Food Service)
400 HWY. 128 BYPASS OGLETHORPE, GA 31068
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2021
Monroe County:
Clarion (Food Service)
333 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021
Scoops
26 N JACKSON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2021
Fox City Brewing Company
45 N KIMBALL ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2021
Peach County:
The Railroad Cafe
117 LOWE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2021
Dairy Queen
224 HWY 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2021
Philly Italian Water Ice
100 HAMILTON POINTE DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2021
Krystal
300 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021
Putnam County:
El Sitio Mexican Grill
106 HARMONY CROSSING STE 5&6 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2021
Arby’s
106 WALMART DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2021
Telfair County:
Telfair Pre-K (Food Service)
212 HUCKABEE ST MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2021
Telfair County High School (Food Service)
458 S THIRD ST MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2021
Telfair County Elementary School (Food Service)
532 EAST OAK STREET MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2021
Washington County:
Quality Inn
508 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2021
