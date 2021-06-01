Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores May 24-28

Restaurant Report Card: May 24-28



MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 24 and Friday, May 28, 2021.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Duke’s Dawg House

162 SINCLAIR MARINA RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2021

Private Parties Only (Food Service)

215 PINE CONE RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2021

That Way Wings

335 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2021

Milly Smoke Cafe (Food Service)

2485 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2021

Wendy’s

2341 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2021

Legends Seafood & Grill

3021 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2021

Lake Sinclair Shaved Ice

3069 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2021

Buffalo Wild Wings

2472 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021

McAlister’s Deli

114 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021

The Crazy Chic

620 N JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021

Blackbird Coffee

114 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2021

Fellowship Home at Meriwether (Food Service)

10 MERIWETHER PLACE MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2021

Octagon Extreme Cafe

2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A8 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2021

Navicent Health Baldwin

821 N COBB ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2021

Burger King

2478 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2021

Panda Express

2407 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2021

Bibb County:

Barnes & Noble (Food Service)

5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2021\

Central State Prison – 1 (Food Service)

4600 FULTON MILL RD MACON, GA 31208

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2021

Central State Prison – 2 (Food Service)

4600 FULTON MILL RD MACON, GA 31208

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2021

Chili’s Bar & Grill

5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2021

Dab’s Cafe

1000 TERMINAL DR MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021

McAlister’s Deli

6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021

American Legion Post 3 (Food Service)

5530 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021

Captain D’s

2460 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021

The Fish House II

3467 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021

Sandy Beach Water Park (Food Service)

6880 MOSELEY DIXON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021

Sharks Fish & Chicken Chicago Style

1413 ROCKY CREEK RD A & B MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021

Lifespring (Food Service)

5113 COLLEGE CROSSING DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2021

Waffle House

1330 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2021

Margarita’s @ Mercer Village

1602 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2021

Dodge County:

Mei’s Japanese Express

321 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021

Houston County:

Sonic Drive-In

805 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from three days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2021

Big Picture Burgers

1114 HWY 96 STE D-2 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2021

Home 2 Suites (Food Service)

205 WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2021

We Care Heating & Air – Snow Cone Team – Mobile

924 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2021

We Care Heating & Air – Snow Cone Team – Base of Operation

924 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2021

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)

4080 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2021

Taco Bell

715 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2021

Wingate by Wyndham (Food Service)

4031 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2021

Cuban Island Cafe

402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from three days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2021

Hazards on the Green

901 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2021

Fly By Snobiz

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 350 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2021

Southern Pines (Food Service)

801 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2021

Tacos y Mariscos Ofelia

700 FEAGAN MILL RD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97 (improved score from two days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2021

Checkers Drive-In

120 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021

Phoenix Pointe BHS (Food Service)

940 HWY 96 BLDG C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021

Teriyaki Japan

2922 WATSON BLVD STE 830 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021

Auntie Anne’s

2922 WATSON BLVD STE 850 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021

Meakan Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi

1992 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021

Tacos El Jefe

2922 WATSON BLVD STE 820 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021

Perry Senior Center (Food Service)

1060 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2021

Sonic Drive-In

805 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Inspection Score: 79 (improved score three days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 05-25-2021

Sonny’s Real Pit BBQ

1001 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2021

Happy China

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2021

Lieu’s On The Go

210 CHILTON PL BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2021

Tacos y Mariscos Ofelia

700 FEAGAN MILL RD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Inspection Score: 51 (improved score two days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 05-25-2021

Best Western Bradbury Inn & Suites (Food Service)

205 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2021

Anderson’s Bakery & Catering

104 HEARD RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2021

Kimberly’s Food and Fashion

1320 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2021

Zen Japanese Steak & Sushi Bar

4086 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2021

Cuban Island Cafe

402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Inspection Score: 78 (improved score three days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 05-24-2021

Chipotle Mexican Grill

133 MARGIE DR STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2021

Margaritas Mexican Grill

766 HWY 96 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2021

Howard Johnson (Food Service)

100 MARKET PLACE DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2021

Icee – 3

MAY DAYS ON THE MIDWAY 2021 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2021

Mrs. Polly’s Motivational BBQ C.A.B. – Base of Operation

1485 LEVERETTE RD STE 1208 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2021

Mrs. Polly’s Motivational BBQ C.A.B. – Mobile

1485 LEVERETTE RD STE 1208 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2021

Jasper County:

Turtle Cove Clubhouse Restaurant

222 CLUBHOUSE DR MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2021

Robby and Cindy’s Cafe

22535 N MAIN ST SHADY DALE, GA 31085

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021

Subway

1486 WEST WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2021

Backwoods Nutrition (Food Service)

113 S WARREN ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2021

Johnson County:

Washington County Head Start – Johnson County Center (Food Service)

80 OGLETHORPE ST WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021

Macon County:

Macon County Middle and High School (Food Service)

611 CARL PEASTER HWY. MONTEZUMA, GA 31063

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2021

Macon County Elementary School (Food Service)

400 HWY. 128 BYPASS OGLETHORPE, GA 31068

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2021

Monroe County:

Clarion (Food Service)

333 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021

Scoops

26 N JACKSON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2021

Fox City Brewing Company

45 N KIMBALL ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2021

Peach County:

The Railroad Cafe

117 LOWE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2021

Dairy Queen

224 HWY 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2021

Philly Italian Water Ice

100 HAMILTON POINTE DR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2021

Krystal

300 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2021

Putnam County:

El Sitio Mexican Grill

106 HARMONY CROSSING STE 5&6 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2021

Arby’s

106 WALMART DR EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2021

Telfair County:

Telfair Pre-K (Food Service)

212 HUCKABEE ST MC RAE, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2021

Telfair County High School (Food Service)

458 S THIRD ST MC RAE, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2021

Telfair County Elementary School (Food Service)

532 EAST OAK STREET MC RAE, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2021

Washington County:

Quality Inn

508 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2021

