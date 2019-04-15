Jones County’s Justin Rogers leaving for Colquitt County

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jones County High School head football coach Justin Rogers is leaving to take the same job at Colquitt County.

The Colquitt County School Board voted unanimously Monday to approve Rogers for the position.

Rogers, who went 45-15 in five seasons at Jones County–his first head coaching job–leaves Gray one win shy of being the school’s all-time winningest football coach. John “Bubba” Williams won 46 games (and lost 57) in 10 seasons there (1984-1993).

Rogers starts at Colquitt County Tuesday.

“Will meet with our team here in the morning,” he said via text message Monday night. “Then start there in the afternoon.”

Rogers thanked the Jones County community in a tweet late Monday.

Former lineman Conor McElwee responded to Rogers’ tweet, thanking him for helping mold him into the man he is today. “I can’t thank you enough,” McElwee wrote. “Thank you for the 4 years I had with you. Go hounds”

Quarterback Hunter Costlow, who enters his senior season this fall, called his time with Rogers “one heck of a ride.”

Tomorrow starts your new journey coach! Its been one heck of a ride @CCPackersFball you’re getting a good one! pic.twitter.com/vQu4LpWAlb — Hunter Costlow (@hcostlow11) April 16, 2019

Rogers responded, “Love you and gonna miss all of you with all of my heart.”

Rogers, who as offensive coordinator helped lead Griffin to the GHSA AAAA title in 2014, was called a “rising star” by Jones County Schools Superintendent William Matthews after his hiring in 2014. “He’s very dynamic,” Matthews told 41NBC. “Very personable, very driven. I really think he’s going to be a great asset.”

Rogers replaces Rush Propst, who was 119-35 in 11 seasons as the Packers’ coach and led the team to two state titles and five state title game appearances.

Propst, who gained national attention in the early 2000s as Hoover’s (AL) coach on MTV’s show Two-A-Days, was fired last month and called allegations against him “extremely unfair” in a prepared statement five days after his firing.

A rising Jones County senior told 41NBC’s Tucker Sargent Saturday he had heard from “other coaches” Rogers was leaving and that it would be official Monday, but he was optimistic about the future.

“We have a really strong group of seniors coming back,” the player said. “Not just talent wise, but leadership is unreal.”