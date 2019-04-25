Deputies: Man WANTED for murder in Bonaire, on run from authorities

BONAIRE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston County Sheriff’s deputies need your help finding a man on the run for murder.

Sheriff’s deputies say the incident happened when they responded to a shots fired call in Bonaire, Georgia on Wednesday, April 24th around 9:45 p.m.

Deputies say that an unknown male suspect fired multiple shots. They say that the caller stated the victim was in a wooded area and that the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Authorities identified the victim as 47-year-old Danny Ray Hicks of Madison, Georgia.

Authorities say deputies located a witness at the scene who provided information on the location of Hicks. Deputies say they found him and rendered first aid.

Deputies say that when emergency medical technicians arrived, they took Hicks to a local hospital for further treatment.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says that they secured the crime scene and began looking for the suspect.

Hicks later died from his gunshot wounds. His body was sent to the GBI crime lab in Macon, Georgia for an autopsy.

Investigators learned that Hicks was in Houston County visiting friends and checking on a vacant residence at a female companion at 800 block of Georgia Highway 247.

During the time, Hicks and the female encountered the suspect near the vacant residence. Hicks engaged in a brief physical altercation when the suspect took out a gun and fired several shots into Hicks.

Houston County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators are still on the scene at this time collecting evidence.

Sergeant James Jay Middlebrooks is the lead investigator for the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this homicide, call Sergeant Middlebrooks at 478-542-2085 or 478-542-2080.