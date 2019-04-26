UPDATE: Bonaire murder suspect identified, WANTED

BONAIRE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County Sheriff’s department secured a murder warrant for 26-year-old Kevin Leonard Hobbs.

Investigators say Hobbs stands 5’11 and weighs around 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say that they consider Hobbs armed and dangerous. They warn not to approach the suspect.

If you see him, authorities ask that you contact law enforcement immediately.

This stems from an incident that happened on the 800 block of Highway 247 in Bonaire Georgia on April 24th around 10 p.m.

Hobbs shot Danny Ray Hicks. Hicks later died from the gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information

If you have information about this incident, call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 478-542-2080 or 911.