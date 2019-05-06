MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery of the Dunkin Donuts at 1280 Gray Hwy.

Deputies say that the incident happened around 9:30 a.m.

Authorities say that a man entered the store and snatched some money from an open cash register. They say the man took the money and fled on foot.

No one was injured in the incident.

Authorities say they believe this is the same man who robbed the Murphy USA on May 5th.

If anyone encounters or knows the location of the suspect, please call the sheriff’s office.

This incident is under investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1.877.68CRIME.