Fatal west Macon shooting claims second life

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A second person died after a shooting at a Macon townhouse on Wednesday.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says 27-year-old Matthew Davis died around 9:19 a.m. on Friday. An unidentified suspect shot Davis in the head at Green Meadows Townhouses on Log Cabin Drive.

- Advertisement -

On Wednesday, 20-year-old Antwan Fuller died at the scene. The gunman shot 34-year-old Mia Sanders in the thigh.

Sanders has since received care from Navicent Health and discharged from the hospital.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.