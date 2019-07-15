MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A suspect turned himself over to authorities for the murder of 20-year-old Randon Shamar Hogan at the Shell gas.

On July 15th around 3:05 p.m., Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies say that 19-year-old Bradford Devonte Anderson turned himself over to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Authorities say that Anderson is in custody at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Complex. Anderson faces a charge of Murder.

Anderson has no bond at this time.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.