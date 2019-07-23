Tic Toc Room back open after receiving 98 on follow-up inspection

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Tic Toc Room in downtown Macon is back open after receiving a 98 on a follow-up inspection Tuesday.

View the follow-up inspection report here.

David Fullman, a managing partner from Southern Elite Restaurant Group, LLC, who chose to temporarily close the restaurant after a failing score of 61 last week, wrote a letter Tuesday to “all of the people who called, texted and supported me on social media and other outlets.”

“As you can see, all of the cited violations were addressed and our score is where it should have been at our last inspection,” he wrote. “Tic Toc Room and ALL of our staff will do everything we can to continue ensuring public safety at our restaurant. We remain vigilant in educating our staff on serve safe procedures.”

The restaurant, located at 408 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, was cited last week for multiple violations, including mold on several food items. Fullman said in an apology letter last week that that food was to be taken to a company-owned farm for compost.

Fullman says the restaurant will offer complimentary signature cocktails and appetizers chosen by his executive chef, Michael Galloway through Friday, August 2.

He adds he will be in Macon Monday, July 27 through Friday, August 2 and would love to thank “all of the kind people who gave me inspiration to continue my dream in Macon.”