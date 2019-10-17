Jeffersonville man arrested for killing pedestrian on I-75

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrested 64-year-old Terry Payne in connection with a hit-and-run that happened on I-75 last Saturday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 64-year-old Jeffersonville man for the hit-and-run death of a woman walking on I-75 north.

Deputies responded to an address in the 5700 block of Sardis Church Road about an abandoned vehicle in a yard.

- Advertisement -

Authorities say they received the call around 8:09 a.m. on Monday.

Deputies approached the homeowner who found a Lincoln Towncar parked in his yard with a tarp over it. The vehicle had extensive damage to the front end.

Investigators determined that the damage to the vehicle resulted from the pedestrian collision on I-75 north at the Riverside Drive overpass.

Investigators tracked down the driver of the vehicle and issued warrants for Terry Lamar Payne of Jeffersonville. Payne turned himself in around 5 p.m. on October 16.

The charge

Deputies arrested Payne and charged him with Hit and Run Resulting in Serious Injury or Death. Authorities say the charge stems from Payne not notifying law enforcement of the collision and trying to hide the vehicle.

Authorities set no bond for him.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this collision, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.