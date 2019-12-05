Morning News Update – One person dies in fiery car crash, Jimmy Carter released from hospital

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – One person dies in fiery car crash on I-75: https://41nbc.com/2019/12/05/340977/

Statement from the Carter Center:

- Advertisement -

“Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was discharged from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center this afternoon, where he was treated for a urinary tract infection. He said he looks forward to further rest and recovery at home in Plains, Georgia. He and Mrs. Carter wish everyone peace and joy this holiday season.”

-Deanna Congileo, Director of Communications, Press Secretary, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter