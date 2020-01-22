Man shot to death nearly 24 hours after Macon-Bibb’s first homicide of 2020

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was shot to death in Macon-Bibb County nearly 24 hours after another man was killed.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at a boarding house at 2831 Roy Street just after 10 Tuesday night. Deputies say 36-year-old Morbert Volmar Jr. was found dead inside the boarding house. Three other people were inside the home when Volmar was shot to death, but they were not injured.
This comes one day after the county’s first homicide of 2020. 37-year-old Michael Lewis was found shot to death in front of a home on Oak Hill Court in north Macon Monday night.
If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.