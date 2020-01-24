Second suspect arrested for Zaxby’s Robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery at Zaxby’s on Hartley Bridge Road.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies, U.S. Marshals and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Terrell Benjamin Grayer Jr. Investigators were able to tie Grayer to the January 4 robbery.

He was taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with Armed Robber. he is being held without bond at this time.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators initially arrested 20-year-old Anthony Wright for the armed robbery on January 6.