Man charged with criminal damage to property involving missing FVSU student

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley Police say a man is in custody and charged with criminal damage to property.

A news release from the police department Tuesday night says 23-year-old DeMarcus Little of Fort Valley smashed missing Fort Valley State student Anitra Gunn’s apartment windows and slashed her vehicle’s tires on February 5.

- Advertisement -

Little was booked at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to an arrest report.

Police chief Lawrence Spurgeon tells 41NBC Little was a “friend” of Gunn’s and that the investigation into Gunn’s disappearance continues.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation special agent J.T. Ricketson told 41NBC Gunn’s body was found Tuesday afternoon in Crawford County.

An FVPD release confirmed a body was found but did not confirm the body’s identity.

“The identity of the female body is not yet known,” Spurgeon said in the release. “The body will be sent to a state forensics laboratory.”

Gunn was last seen February 14.