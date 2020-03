MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says he is accepting donations for a 5-month-old’s funeral.

The child’s mother and her boyfriend are charged with murder.

Checks should be made out to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home and can be dropped off at either the coroner’s office, located at 111 Third Street in Macon, or at the funeral home, located at 2714 Montpelier Avenue in Macon.