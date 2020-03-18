Area’s first confirmed COVID-19 case is Houston Healthcare employee

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston Healthcare says Middle Georgia’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 is one of its employees.

“Following up on the recent announcement regarding a positive result for COVID-19 in Houston County, we can confirm the individual is a healthcare provider within Houston Healthcare,” the company said in a news release Wednesday afternoon. “Our primary concern rests with the safety of our patients, employees and medical staff. The primary contacts within our organization have been found to have occurred in one of our Med-Stop facilities.”

Houston Healthcare says all of its med-stop facilities will close for the afternoon, effective immediately.

“We are working closely with officials from the North Central Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health to provide appropriate patient and employee follow up,” the statement added.