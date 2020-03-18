MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – All of the Moonhanger Group locations—including Dovetail, H&H, Natalia’s, the Rookery and the Hargray Capitol Theatre—are temporarily suspending operations, effective immediately.
That’s according to a post on the Rookery’s Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.
“We feel a heavy responsibility to our valued customers, employees, farmers, suppliers and all of our partners to keep you safe and protect your health in this challenging period,” the post said.
“While we wish circumstances were different, we believe that we are doing the right thing as health is our top consideration in this unprecedented situation.”
The group says its properties will re-open “as soon as it is safe.”
The announcement came less than 24 hours after downtown restaurant Kudzu Seafood Company announced it would suspend operations.
Several restaurants are still offering curbside service as of Wednesday.