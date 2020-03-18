MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – All of the Moonhanger Group locations—including Dovetail, H&H, Natalia’s, the Rookery and the Hargray Capitol Theatre—are temporarily suspending operations, effective immediately.

That’s according to a post on the Rookery’s Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

“We feel a heavy responsibility to our valued customers, employees, farmers, suppliers and all of our partners to keep you safe and protect your health in this challenging period,” the post said.