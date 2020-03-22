Milledgeville City Council declares state of emergency, includes curfew

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Milledgeville’s City Council has declared a state of emergency in the city in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state of emergency was passed during an emergency council meeting Sunday evening.

The state of emergency includes a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. People traveling to or from work are exempt from the curfew.

The council also recommends residents avoid groups of 10 or more, which includes restaurants.

“While not prohibited, the City of Milledgeville suggests that dining in restaurants where 10 or more diners are seated would be best avoided,” Mayor Mary Parham-Copelan clarified in an e-mail Sunday night.

Baldwin County Commissioners declared a state of emergency in Baldwin County Sunday afternoon with the same restrictions.

As of Sunday, March 22 at 7 p.m., the Georgia Department of Health reports Baldwin County has two confirmed cases of COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus.