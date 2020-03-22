NCHD county health departments scaling back operations

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – North Central Health District county health departments are limiting services to only the “most crucial public health services” due to the increasing number of local confirmed cases of COVID-19.



“Our goal is to protect the health of our clients, health department staff members, residents and communities by focusing our efforts on COVID-19 response,” a NCHD news release said Sunday morning.

Public health departments in Baldwin, Crawford, Hancock, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Macon-Bibb, Monroe, Peach, Putnam, Twiggs, Washington and Wilkinson Counties will be limited to the following clinical services until further notice:

STD & HIV testing

Birth control

Tuberculosis program

Immunizations for children age 5 and younger

Tdap vaccination

Hepatitis A vaccination

Medicaid enrollment for women’s health and pregnancy

WIC program vouchers

The NCHD says it also taking measures to keep county health departments compliant with social distancing guidelines.

“As a precautionary measure to limit the number of people closely gathered in waiting rooms, health departments are not accepting walk-in clients at this time and late clinic hours are suspended,” the release said. “Effective immediately and until further notice, anyone in need of clinical services should call ahead to make an appointment.”

Contact your local health department if you have any questions or to schedule an appointment.

For more information about COVID-19, including local case counts and guidance for organizations, visit NCHD52.org/coronavirus.