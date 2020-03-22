SCHD limiting services at county health departments

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – County health departments within the South Central Health District are limiting services.

A news release sent by the district on Sunday said the district’s goal is to “protect the health of our clients, health department staff members, residents and communities by focusing our efforts on COVID-19 response.”

Public health departments in Bleckley, Dodge, Johnson, Laurens, Montgomery, Pulaski, Telfair, Treutlen, Wheeler and Wilcox Counties will be limited to these clinical services until further notice:

STD & HIV testing

Birth control

Tuberculosis program

Immunizations for children age 5 and younger

Tdap vaccination

Hepatitis A vaccination

Medicaid enrollment for women’s health and pregnancy

WIC program vouchers

Vital Records

Environmental Health Services

SCHD says it is also taking measures to keep county health departments compliant with social distancing guidelines.

“No children will be allowed in health department facilities unless they are receiving services,” the release said. “Adults receiving services will not be allowed to have additional guests accompany them to their appointment. Effective immediately and until further notice, anyone in need of clinical services should call ahead to make an appointment.”

County Environmental Health services are operating as usual, but there may be delays and limited service delivery in some areas. You’re asked to call your local Environmental Health office to confirm availability.

Contact your local health department if you have any questions or to schedule an appointment. For more information about COVID-19, visit www.southcentralhealth.info, www.dph.georgia.gov, or www.cdc.gov.

The North Central Health District, which includes Baldwin, Crawford, Hancock, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Macon-Bibb, Monroe, Peach, Putnam, Twiggs, Washington and Wilkinson Counties, made a similar announcement regarding its health departments earlier Sunday.