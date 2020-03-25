Third Bibb Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A third Bibb County School District employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

That’s according to a news release sent by the district Wednesday night, which says the employee works at Southwest High School.

The district announced Monday that a Southwest employee and Ballard Hudson Middle School employee had tested positive.

“All Bibb County School District schools have been closed since Monday, March 16, due to COVID-19 and students are participating in eLearning in the interim,” Wednesday’s release said. “During the closure, all buildings are undergoing a deep cleaning that will include multiple steps as part of the disinfection process.”

“Those who believe they may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact a primary care doctor, an urgent care clinic or a local federally qualified healthcare center,” the release continued. “Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility. Additionally, the Georgia Department of Public Health has developed a hotline to answer questions related to COVID-19. That number is (844) 442-2681.”