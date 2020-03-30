15-year-old hospitalized after being shot in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 15-year-old boy was shot during an altercation in Macon Monday night.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 7:45 at the corner of D and E Streets.

The release says a “male suspect” pulled out a firearm during the altercation and fired multiple shots. The 15-year-old boy was shot once in the leg.

He was taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health and is listed in stable condition. No one else was injured, and no further information about the shooter is available.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.