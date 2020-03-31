2 teens arrested following Monday shooting of 15-year-old

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two teenagers were taken into custody following a shooting Monday night that sent a 15-year-old boy to the hospital.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says investigators and patrol units located the two suspects at a home in the 4000 block of St. Charles Place just after 10 Monday night.

The release says investigators determined 17-year-old Veantae Lee Bright and his 16-year-old brother were involved in the shooting on D Street.

Bright was taken to the Bibb County Jail and is charged with aggravated assault. He’s being held without bond.

Bright’s 16-year-old brother was taken to the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center. He’s also charged with aggravated assault.

Anyone with additional information should call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.