Georgia governor Brian Kemp extends state’s shelter-in-place order

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia governor Brian Kemp announced Wednesday afternoon he is extending the state’s “shelter-in-place” order to Thursday, April 30.

The order, which went into effect on Friday, April 3, was originally set to end Monday, April 13.

- Advertisement -

Click here for more information on the state’s order.

“I want to thank everyone who has followed these directives,” Kemp said. “I certainly applaud your patience.”

Protective measures at long-term care facilities

The governor said he’s also taking further executive action “mandating more aggressive infection control measures at long-term care facilities across our state.” This order requires facilities to follow several guidelines, including barring all group activities.

Related Article: Rural hospitals take precautions against Coronavirus

Kemp said he will activate an additional 1,000 Georgia Guard troops to assist in the state’s fight against COVID-19.

Kemp takes action to suspend short-term vacation rentals

The governor also said is taking action to suspend short-term vacation rentals.

“This order does not include hotels, including extended day hotels, motels, campgrounds or purely commercial transactions,” Kemp said. “This order does not include any vacation rental which has been fully paid and executed or agreed to before 12 a.m. on Thursday, April 9. It also does not apply to leases to be used for someone’s primary place of residence.”

“All state, county and local law enforcement are authorized to enforce this order,” he continued. “But at no time shall law enforcement or any other state or local official be allowed to dispossess or evict occupants of a vacation rental.”

Public Health State of Emergency Extended

The governor announced earlier Wednesday that the state’s public health state of emergency would also be extended through Wednesday, May 13.

“This measure will allow us to continue to deploy resources to communities in need, lend support to frontline medical providers, and keep preparing as we brace for potential patient surge in our healthcare facilities,” Kemp said. “We deeply appreciate the hard work of Georgians who are sheltering in place, using social distancing, and helping us flatten the curve. We are in this fight together.”