Johnson County inmate is SCHD’s first COVID-19 related death

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia’s South Central Health District confirmed its first COVID-19 related death Thursday.
A SCHD news release said it was a 67-year-old man who was incarcerated in Johnson County.
“It is currently unknown if he had underlying medical conditions,” the release said. “The individual passed away at a medical facility outside of the ten-county health district.”
Laurens County has the most confirmed cases (27) in the district. The table below shows the district’s cases and deaths by county as of 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 9.
Georgia had more than 10,500 confirmed cases in the Department of Public Health’s April 9 noon update.
|
South Central Health District COVID-19 Confirmed Cases, by County
|
County
|
Total Confirmed Cases
|
Total Confirmed Deaths
|
Laurens
|
27
|
Johnson
|
13
|
1
|
Dodge
|
9
|
Pulaski
|
9
|
Telfair
|
7
|
Wilcox
|
5
|
Wheeler
|
2
|
Bleckley
|
1
|
Treutlen
|
1
|
Total SCHD Cases
|
74
|
1