Johnson County inmate is SCHD’s first COVID-19 related death

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia’s South Central Health District confirmed its first COVID-19 related death Thursday.

A SCHD news release said it was a 67-year-old man who was incarcerated in Johnson County.

“It is currently unknown if he had underlying medical conditions,” the release said. “The individual passed away at a medical facility outside of the ten-county health district.”

Laurens County has the most confirmed cases (27) in the district. The table below shows the district’s cases and deaths by county as of 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 9.

Georgia had more than 10,500 confirmed cases in the Department of Public Health’s April 9 noon update.