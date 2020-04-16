BCSO: Drive up COVID-19 testing starting in Macon Friday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the North Central Health District will start drive-up testing for COVID-19 in Bibb County on Friday, April 17 at 9 a.m.

“Multiple sites are planned, however the first collection site will be at the Health Department (at) 171 Emery Highway,” a sheriff’s office news release said.

“Citizens are required to call 1-844-987-0099 before going to be tested,” the release continued. “You must call in order to request a referral for the test. This is an appointment only test site. Anyone that shows up without being referred will be turned away.”

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office COVID-19 Information Flyer (April 16, 2020)

The release said the Georgia State Patrol, the National Guard and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office will be on site to monitor traffic should the need arise.

The announcement comes one day after the Georgia Department of Public Health announced it would expand testing sites across the state.

DPH reported 118 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bibb County in its 12:30 p.m. update on Thursday, April 16.