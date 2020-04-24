Third arrest made in April 19 Napier Avenue murder

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A third person is in custody following the shooting death of a Macon man last weekend.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says investigators and the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 27-year-old Jahrius Isaiah Justus Whitehead in connection to the murder of 27-year-old Doug Boyd at 4211 Napier Avenue on Sunday, April 19.
Deputies say Whitehead was taken into custody without incident during a traffic stop around 2 Friday afternoon.
He was taken to the Bibb County Jail and is charged with murder.
Whitehead’s arrest comes two days after two others were arrested and charged with murder.