Bibb Sheriff’s Office investigating Radio Drive homicide

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide.

A sheriff’s office news release says it happened in the 1000 block of Radio Drive.

Deputies say they were called around 6:30 a.m. Sunday and found a female victim in bed with a gunshot wound to the head. Deputies say the victim’s 11-year-old son found her unresponsive in the bed.

The victim has not been identified and the shooting is under investigation.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.