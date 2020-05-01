MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man missing since Saturday was found dead Thursday morning.

That’s according to a news release sent by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, which says deputies responded to a call of a person down just before 10 a.m. Deputies found an unresponsive male down a wooded embankment.

- Advertisement -

Deputies identified the man as 51-year-old Randall Head, who had not been seen since Saturday, April 25. His father reported him missing on Monday, April 27.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says the cause of death is a stab wound to the neck.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.