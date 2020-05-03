2 wanted in connection with death of missing Macon man

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators need help identifying and locating two people wanted in connection with the death of a missing Macon man.

51-year-old Randall Head was found dead in a wooded area along Mercer University Drive Thursday morning. He was reported missing on Monday after family members didn’t hear from him for two days.

An autopsy determined Head’s cause of death was a stab wound to the neck.

Investigators say the people shown in the photos above were captured on store surveillance cameras.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

