Bibb deputies investigate after reports of public intercourse with corpse

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Bibb County Sheriff Deputies are investigating the death of a woman after reports of public intercourse.
Deputies responded to a complaint of two people having intercourse on the front steps of Daybreak Resource Center just before 4 a.m. Sunday. After instructing 55-year-old Kenny Obyran Whitehead to put his clothes back on, officers noticed that the female was unresponsive.
Once on the scene, Emergency Services ruled that the female had been deceased for some time. The cause of death is under investigation, and there are no signs of foul play according to authorities. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
Whitehead is in police custody, and is charged with necrophilia. There is no bond at this time.
The identity of the female will not be released until the next of kin is notified.
Anyone with any information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500