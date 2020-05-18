Man charged with murder, rape of woman outside Daybreak

Kenny Obyran Whitehead (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 55-year-old Kenny Whitehead now has additional charges following the discovery of a woman’s body outside the Daybreak center Sunday.
A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Whitehead, the man
is now charged with murder and rape in addition to necrophilia. deputies said they found having sex with a woman who’d been dead “some time,”
A sheriff’s office news release Monday said the victim’s family has been notified of her death. The sheriff’s office will not be releasing the victim’s name due to the charges and nature of this incident.
Call the sheriff’s office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.
Follow Tucker Sargent on and Facebook . Twitter
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310
Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama.
He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets.
He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC.
His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays!
He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!