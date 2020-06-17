Monroe County Reporter co-owner breaks silence about partner Will Davis

|
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monroe County Reporter co-owner Robert Williams Jr. has broken his silence about his partner Will Davis.
According to Williams, he’s talked and met with residents to get a better understanding of the issues they have.
This past weekend, several community groups highlighted previously published comments and other related incidents written by Davis at a rally.
Williams says he believes it’s important for the company to listen to its subscribers and readers when they are dissatisfied.
“I’ve been in Forsyth several days last week and several days this week, primarily just listening to folks,” Williams said. “ And reassuring them that one that I hear them, two that I understand, and three that I am going to be responsible for it.”
Williams discussed how the company has won dozens of awards for its journalism but agrees that change should be made.
“The large majority of our readership to us appears to be happy with our newspaper, they feel like we do a good job,” Williams said. “We won dozens and dozens of awards for putting out a quality journalism product, but you don’t always do everything right and always make everyone happy.”
Williams says he and Davis will discuss what should be done to compromise with residents.