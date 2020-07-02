Commissioner Wynn speaks out about husband being assaulted

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon-Bibb commissioner says to expect more charges after her husband was assaulted in downtown Macon Wednesday morning.
34-year-old Neil Arce is in custody.
He’s charged with assaulting Russell Wynn, Commissioner Valerie Wynn’s husband.
According to an incident report, the assault happened at 401 Cherry Street. Russell told deputies he arrived at the building and saw Arce coming out of the building. That’s when Wynn says he told Arce to leave the building.
Commissioner Wynn says she wants to let the community know her husband is doing fine tonight.
“I think overall he’s okay, he did hit his head when he was knocked down, but he hasn’t gone to the doctors, “Commissioner Wynn said. “He just didn’t want to go but he went back to work today.”
According to the incident report, Arce pushed Wynn down, got on top of him, and hit him several times.