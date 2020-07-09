Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The superintendent for the Bibb County School District is asking for assistance from local businesses and churches as they head into the new school year.

If COVID-10 cases continue to spike in Bibb County by September, the district will implement virtual learning for its students. This leaves some parents concerned.

Bibb schools and North Central Health District are unable to predict the numbers for COVID-19 for September.

If the number of cases is high, schools will cancel in-person instruction.

“I need help with childcare,” Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones said. We need help fitting students between now and the beginning of school. And we need help with the internet.”

Dr. Jones says churches have offered facilities for child care purposes. Also, businesses have offered tutoring services.

“We also had some that said ‘What about [a WiFi] hotspot? Do you need money so students can get a hotspot for connectivity?'” Jones said.

A mother’s point-of-view

Mother of four, Keneshia Morgan, says three of her children attend Bibb schools. She says virtual learning in such a busy home is not easy.

“It was a lot of packets and they wanted that work done in a couple of days’ time. It was a little frustrating for the kids, not only for the parent,” said Morgan.

Morgan provided a suggestion.

“It should be a duo,” she said. “If they do decide to go back to school, let it be a couple of days and then still continue with the virtual. They have that balance of virtual and a classroom setting.”

According to the district’s instructional model, they will do that — if cases are at a moderate to minimal spread.

Superintendent Jones says the district will provide one device to each of its 21,000 students.

“All those devices will arrive in the middle of October,” Jones said.

Jones says this school year’s calendar will be shortened from 180 days to 167 days. The academic year will end around Memorial Day.

Bibb County School District will also reach out to parents two weeks before the scheduled start date to inform them of the final plans.