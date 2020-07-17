Coroner: Teen dies after being shot outside Macon dollar store

Tucker Sargent
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 16-year-old boy died after being shot Friday night outside a Macon dollar store.

That’s according to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, who says medical staff at The Medical Center, Navicent Health pronounced the teen dead at around 10 o’clock.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened in the parking lot of Family Dollar, located at 2584 Rocky Creek Road.

Deputies say an altercation between multiple people ended with an unknown person pulling a gun and firing a shot.

The victim was struck in the abdomen.

Jones says it’s the county’s 32nd homicide this year.

No one else was injured, and there is no information on the suspect as of now.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

