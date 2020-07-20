17-year-old charged in connection with Friday shooting death of Macon teen

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 17-year-old is charged in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old Friday night.
A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said 17-year-old Tyreon Tyrese Parks of Macon is charged following the death of 16-year-old Davaun Patton.
Patton was shot outside a Family Dollar store on Rocky Creek Road.
The news release said Parks “turned himself over to investigators Monday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m.” and was taken into custody after being interviewed.
Parks is charged with murder and is being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.
This is an ongoing investigation. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers if you have additional information.
