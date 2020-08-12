Houston County School District reports additional COVID-19 cases

|
HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County School District says additional schools now have positive COVID-19 tests.
A news release from the district Wednesday said the district has recently been notified of positive COVID-19 tests at Houston County High, Lake Joy Primary, Lindsey Elementary, Mossy Creek Middle, Perry Middle, Thompson Middle and Quail Run Elementary.
This update is in addition to cases reported earlier this week at Perry High, Perry Middle and Shirley Hills.
“As a safety precaution, the parents of students who have have been exposed to the virus were informed by their principal,” Wednesday’s release said. “To keep the school family informed, principals also notified staff members and all other parents whose children were not identified as close contacts.”members and all other parents whose children were not identified as close contacts.
The release said those who were in close contact with those who tested positive will remain off campus for 14 calendar days, “unless advised otherwise by the Health Department.”
The district says it is continuing to work closely with the Houston County Health Department, which investigates and conducts contact tracing, and that due to privacy requirements, the names of the individual or details that may identify them cannot be released.
The district will deep clean and disinfect potentially affected areas.
For more information about the processes the district is following, visit hcbe.net.
