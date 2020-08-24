$1,000 reward offered for arrest of 10-year-old’s shooter

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A local resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the people involved in the shooting of a 10-year-old girl this month.

That’s according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

“If you contact the Crimestoppers hotline, this reward will be in addition to what they are offering in this case investigation,” the news release said.

A 10-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in the 500 block of Hawkins Street around 10:40 Wednesday night. Investigators say shots were fired toward a home on Hawkins Street and the girl was shot in the back.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.

