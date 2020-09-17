The Westfield School suspends varsity football until September 28

|
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Westfield School is suspending all varsity football activities until September 28 due to a student testing positive for COVID-19.
That’s according to a news release sent by the school Thursday afternoon.
“The health and well-being of our students, teachers, and staff is of the utmost importance,” Head of School William Carroll said. “We will continue to work closely with local public health officials to ensure the proper recommendations are followed to identify close contacts. We will continue to deep clean and disinfect the school campus.”
Two varsity football games have been canceled, including this Friday’s game against Stratford Academy and next Friday’s game against Baconton Charter School.
The junior varsity football game against Tattnall Square Academy on September 17 is also canceled.
“Every effort will be made to reschedule these games for later in the season,” the release said.
The Hornets opened their season this past Friday with a 35-7 win over Trinity Christian.
Westfield’s announcement comes less than 24 hours after Perry High School suspended its varsity football activities through September 26 due to a football player testing positive for COVID-19.
