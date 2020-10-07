PETA seeks federal probe against FVSU

Listen to the content of this post:

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)–The US Department of Agriculture issued a notice of suspension, after another report of a federal law violation at Fort Valley State University Research and Extension Center.

The report states on September 22, a worker ineffectively shot a boar in the head twice, left the animal to get a different captive-bolt gun and then shot him two more times. According to the report, the fifth shot is what killed the boar.

According to the USDA, this is not the proper and humane way to slaughter a boar.

“Sensitive animals suffer every day in today’s meat industry, and this slaughterhouse can’t even ensure a quick death,” says PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch. “PETA is asking anyone disturbed by these incidents to keep animals off their plates, which is the only way to stop this cruelty.”

PETA is calling this a botched job, that follows a similar incident in June of 2019. The organization also sent a letter to the US Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, asking for a full investigation.

We reached out to Fort Valley State for a statement Wednesday afternoon, but we have not heard back.